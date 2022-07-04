Kolkata: Man Breaches Security By Sneaking Into Mamata Banerjee's House, Arrested

In a security breach at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s home in South Kolkata’s Kalighat, a man in his mid-40s sneaked into the CM's private residence in the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident triggered a security scare, with questions being raised about how he breached the Z category security zone and spend a night at the house without anyone noticing.

Police said the accused scaled a wall of Banerjee's house at 34B Harish Chatterjee Street to enter around 1 am. He stayed inside the house, spending the night sitting at a corner, and was spotted only in the morning by security personnel.

The suspect was handed over to the local police station. The police are questioning the man to ascertain whether he is mentally unsound. "They informed the Kalighat Police Station who arrested the man," an official told PTI.

Police said it is still unclear why he trespassed into the house and going by the appearance, "he seems to be somewhat mentally unstable".

"We are talking to him and trying to find out his whereabouts. We are also trying to find out whether someone instructed him to enter the CM's residence with a motive. An investigation is underway," the officer said.

(With inputs from agency)