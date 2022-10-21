Kolkata Police Detain TET Candidates Protesting against TMC Govt in West Bengal

Amid protests seeking jobs by candidates, who claimed to have cleared Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014, the West Bengal police launched an operation and detained the agitators who were protesting outside the state education board's office in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Notably, TET 2014 qualified candidates were protesting for several days in support of their demand for direct recruitment, accusing the state administration of corruption and prioritising undeserving candidates.

According to the visuals, the West Bengal police are seen detaining the agitators who were staging a sit-in protest in Kolkata, which began on October 17 in the Salt Lake area. After detaining and dispersing the protestors, police imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the area, according to PTI. Notably, police led by senior officers removed about 500 protesters, who claimed to have qualified for the exam but were still omitted from the merit list.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police detains TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) 2014 qualified students, who were protesting against the state govt outside the education board’s office in Kolkata’s Salt Lake pic.twitter.com/N8zucFCVUN — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

"We were manhandled by the cops who dragged us away and dumped us in three waiting vehicles. Even women were physically abused," one of the protestors said, PTI reported.

BJP attacks CM Mamata Banerjee over crackdown on TET candidates

Reacting to this development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asked her to resign. Speaking to ANI over the police action on the TET candidates, BJP West Bengal secretary Priyanka Tibrewal said, "This government is far from humanity, everyone is watching their demon face." She also alleged that the Mamata government is showing its evil face.

BJP leader and MLA, Agnimitra Paul also bashed the TMC government, saying, "It is their (TET candidates') democratic right to protest. Their jobs have been stolen by CM Mamata Banerjee and her party. If Mamta Banerjee has any shame left, then she should resign immediately," ANI reported.

"Police beat up young protesters, including women, after dusk. We will not tolerate this and there will be protests all over the state against the high-handedness of police on October 21," Agnimitra Paul said, PTI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that former state primary education board chairman Manik Bhattacharya, a ruling Trinamool Congress MLA, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 11 in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment process of primary teachers in the state. The TMC leader was removed from the post of chairman on an order of the Calcutta High Court, before which a number of petitions have been moved alleging graft in the appointment process of teachers in state-sponsored and aided schools.

(With input from ANI & PTI)