Kolkata Police STF Arrests 2 Persons, Seize Fake Currency Notes

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested two persons and seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 4 lakh from their possession, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF on Wednesday arrested two Kota-based FICN racketeers from Dufferin Road near Esplanade bus stand and seized 800 pieces of FICNs of Rs 500 denominations with a face value of Rs 4 lakh, he said.

"They have been prosecuted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the officer added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)