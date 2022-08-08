Kolkata Police To Quiz ED Officer In Relation To Jharkhand-based Lawyer's Arrest: Sources

In a major twist to the Jharkhand lawyer arrest case, wherein Kolkata police arrested a lawyer for allegedly extorting money from a businessman, the police are now en route to Odisha to question an Enforcement Directorate official, source said. Kolkata police have claimed that the arrested lawyer, Rajiv Kumar, has a connection with several officers of Central agencies.

Jharkhand-based lawyer Rajiv Kumar was arrested in Kolkata in July based on a complaint by a city-based businessman, claiming that he demanded money from him. The businessman further alleged that Kumar threatened him by saying that he had connections with central agencies and could get his house and office raided. On the complaint, police nabbed Kumar from a mall in Kolkata on July 31. It is pertinent to mention that Rajiv Kumar had filed a case against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleging graft and mining irregularities and also accusing him of money laundering.

Now, the case gets a new twist with Kolkata police serving a notice to a senior ED officer saying that they will interrogate the agency officer. Notably, the ED officer concerned is currently posted in Odisha and subsequently, the Kolkata police are en route to Odisha to question the official.

The development comes following the arrest of 3 Congress Jharkhand MLAs who were detained with a mountain of cash in West Bengal's Howrah district earlier in July.