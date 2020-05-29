Kolkata STF Arrests JMB Terrorist Abdul Karim Who Was Involved In 2018 Bodh Gaya Blast

A top Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist, allegedly involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case, was arrested from a hideout in Murshidabad district of West Bengal early on Friday, a senior police officer said. The special task force (STF) unit of the Kolkata Police along with Murshidabad district police and local officers in Suti town arrested Abdul Karim alias Boro Karim, one of the JMB's top operatives in the country, the officer said.

"He had provided shelter to JMB leaders from Bangladesh, who were directly involved in the Bodh Gaya blast. He was arrested this morning from Suti police station area of Murshidabad district," the officer said. In 2018, the STF unit had seized a huge quantity of explosives and ' jihadi' material from his house in Murshidabad. Karim could not be traced back then.

Police sources said that Karim has not been named by the National Investigative Agency in its charge sheet in the Bodh Gaya blast case, but had been under scanner for a while. "He is among the top three JMB operatives wanted in India. We have been looking for him for quite some time. He will be produced before a local court today and we will seek his police custody," she added.

On January 19, 2018, a low-intensity bomb had exploded in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, hours after Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama had finished a sermon at the Mahabodhi temple. The NIA had arrested five people in connection with the case.

India banned JMB

In May last year, Indian had banned terrorist organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), which was blamed for the terror attack at a cafe in Dhaka in 2016 in which 22 people including 17 foreigners were killed. In a notification, the home ministry said that the outfit has committed and promoted acts of terrorism and has been engaged in radicalisation and recruitment of youths for terrorist activities in India.

Therefore, the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India or Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan and all its manifestations have been inserted in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the notification said. The listing under the First Schedule of the UAPA means the outfit is now a banned organisation in India, a home ministry official said.

