`Korean' Woman YouTuber Harassed On Mumbai Street, Video Goes Viral

A video showing a woman YouTuber, reportedly from South Korea, being sexually harassed by a young man on a Mumbai street went viral on Wednesday night.

Police said they had not received any complaint, but they have taken notice of the incident on their own and started a probe. A Twitter handle that shared the video claimed that the woman was from South Korea and was live streaming in the suburban Khar area when the incident took place around 8 pm.

The video showed a young man coming very close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested.

As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the same man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift while she told him in broken English that she did not want one.

No one has approached police with a complaint yet, but the investigation has started and police are looking for the man who harassed the woman, said a local police official.