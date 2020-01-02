Kota Infant Deaths: 'Centre Ready To Step In' Says Union Health Min; Death Toll Now 103

Amid the increased infant deaths in Kota's Jay Kay Lone Hospital, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, on Thursday, offered the Centre's help to the Rajasthan government to tackle the medical crisis. He also said that the number of deaths was higher than in previous years and that the 'Centre was willing to step in'. Two more infants have died on Thursday bringing the total to 103 infant deaths, as per sources.

"I have written to the Rajasthan CM to investigate the matter. From our side (Centre), we have offered all the support necessary. The number of deaths is higher than the past few years. If they are incapable of meeting the needs, we are ready to step in," siad Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

Lack of nursing staff

The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Health Minister Raghu Sharma are yet to visit the Jay Kay Lone hospital. Sources further report apart from lack of doctors, the majority of the nursing staff's services are being terminated as they are contractual employees. No efforts have reportedly been initiated to increase the manpower as of now.

Apart from this, women support staff have revealed that there is no transport oxygen cylinders to the neo-natal care unit to cater to infants who have bee admitted due to cold weather problems. Sources state that crucial time has bee wasted in getting the necessary oxygen supply to the infants, hence resulting in the delay of treatment. While several political leaders like UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Mayawati have slammed the Congress' Rajasthan government, the Gandhis - Rahul, Sonia and Priyanka are yet to comment on the issue.

Raj govt panel clears hospital

Earlier on Tuesday, the three-member committee comprising Dr Amarjeet Mehta, Dr Rambabu Sharma, and Dr Sunil Bhatnagar cleared the hospital while investigating into the 10 infant deaths in 48 hours. It found that the hospital was short of beds, functioning at 150 percent of its capacity, said Rajasthan Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galriya to PTI. The three-member committee of doctors was sent to investigate the 10 deaths on December 23 and 24.

On the same day, three women BJP MPs - Locket Chatterjee, Jaskaur Meena, and Kanta Kadam visited Kota's Jay Kay Lon hospital and reported that 25% of the doctor posts were vacant. She also revealed that the hospital environment is one of infection and that every bed was accommodating 2-3 kids. Protection of Child Rights report too has revealed broken windows and gates, pigs roaming inside the hospital campus and acute shortage of staff.

Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are in terminal condition and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day. Commenting on this particular incident, the hospital superintendent Dr. HL Meena has stated that the number is 'high, but usual', as per reports. Moreover, Dr. Amrit Lal Bairwa - head of the pediatrics department has reportedly revealed that three of the five infants were suffering from severe birth asphyxia, while the other two infants suffered severe infection, resulting in their deaths within 24-48 hours.

