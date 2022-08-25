Kotkapura Firing Case: SIT Summons SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal To Appear On August 30

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has been summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning into the Kotkapura firing case on August 30.

Notably, the SIT headed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), L K Yadav sent a summon to the SAD chief who at the time of the firing incident was the Home Minister of Punjab, to appear in front of the SIT at 10:30 AM on August 30 at Punjab Police Officers’ Institute, Sector 32, Chandigarh. Notably, last year, the SIT questioned former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal in the very case. The Akalis then accused the then Congress government of taking political mileage from the Kotkapura firing case.

Punjab | Special Investigation Team summons Shiromani Akali Dal President and former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal on August 30, in the Kotkapura case.



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/n94cDaDYl2 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

It is significant to mention that earlier in August, the SIT also summoned and questioned former director general of police Sumedh Saini for around 4 hours in connection with the Kotkapura firing case.

It is pertinent to mention that on April 9, 2021, the Punjab high court quashed the previous Punjab Police SIT's report into the firing incident which gave a clean chit to the Badals and directed the state government to set up a new team. The High Court had not only quashed the probe but also raised doubts over the methods and ordered reconstitution of the SIT probing the case without IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. Following this, the then Congress government led by CM Captain Amarinder Singh constituted another SIT on May 7 to probe the incident.

Kotkapura firing case

In October 2015, after the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab's Faridkot, people protested against the incidents of desecration of religious texts. Notably, the Kotkapura firing case referred to an incident when Punjab police had opened fire at the people who were protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in the Faridkot district.