KP Gosavi, NCB Witness In Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust, Booked In A Third Case By Pune Police

Troubled mounted for NCB's independent witness - KP Gosavi on Saturday after Pune city police lodge another case against him under sec 420,409,506(2),120(b) of IPC & arms act 3(b) for threatening victim & conspiracy related sections. Gosavi, who has been sent to 8-day police custody till November 5 in a 2018 cheating case, has a total of three cases lodged against him now. Gosavi was one of the 27 witnesses to the NCB drug cruise raid on October 2 and his bodyguard - Prabhakar Sail (also a witness) has accused him of allegedly demanding Rs 18 crores to let off Aryan Khan - Shah Rukh Khan's son.

KP Gosavi booked under 3rd case

One more case lodged against Kiran Gosavi (NCB witness in cruise raid case) under sec 420,409,506(2), 120(b) of IPC & arms act 3(b) for threatening victim & conspiracy related sections. Total 3 cases lodged against him: Pune City Police



He is already in Police custody till Nov 5 https://t.co/G0ay5tOLsI — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

KP Gosavi arrested

On Wednesday, Gosavi was arrested by Pune police based on intelligence inputs. Gosavi was booked in a 2018 cheating case registered in Pune city under IPC section 419, 420 and relevant sections of IT act. In 2019, Pune city police had declared him wanted in the case and he was missing since then only to resurface on October 2. Recently, a lookout order was issued against him and 4 police teams were on his tail. Gosavi, who had earlier offered to surrender to Uttar Pradesh police, was turned down citing jurisdiction issues.

Who is KP Gosavi? What has he been accused of?

KP Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali were two of the 27 independent witnesses who were part of the NCB raid led by Zonal director Sameer Wankhede on October 2. KP Gosavi, who had taken a 'selfie' with Aryan Khan after his arrest and escorted Aryan to NCB office was also allegedly spotted arranging a phone call between Aryan and someone at NCB office on October 2. NCP minister Nawab Malik alleged that NCB was in cahoots with BJP in the Mumbai cruise drug bust - citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi's BJP links.

Moreover, Gosavi's personal bodyguard - Prabhakar Sail - alleged that he heard Gosavi and another person, identified as Sam D'Souza, talking about an Rs 18 crore deal in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. He said that out of the 18 crore, Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He also shared a clip that showed Gosavi reportedly recording audio of Aryan Khan. Both Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede have refuted the extortion claims, while NCB is questioning Wankhede on it. Aryan Khan's counsel have also distanced itself from all allegation against the duo.