Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Petitioner Files Fresh Plea Seeking Status Quo On Disputed Land

In an update to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case, the main petitioner of the Mathura case filed a fresh application before the civil court on Friday. The petitioner in his pleas has sought a status quo on the disputed land in Mathura during the summer break of court and urged the appointment of two assistant advocate commissioners.

Fresh Petition filed in Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah land Dispute case

The petition stated, "In the coming future, summer vacation is about to start and during this long period, the defendants will make every effort to destroy the evidence. Every effort will be made to erase the religious artefacts, shadow inscriptions and religious mythological signs. In such a case it is necessary to preserve these relics because if the defendants succeed in erasing the evidence, there will be an irreparable loss to the plaintiffs and the availability of evidence will also decrease. It is necessary to preserve these remains in the interest of justice".

"Therefore, I request that during the summer vacation, the defendants should be barred and should neither erase the religious artefacts, ancient rock articles and religious and mythological symbols nor remove them from the Shahi Idgah. An order should be passed to maintain the status quo on the spot," the petition stated.

What is the Shahi Idgah Masjid-Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute?

On May 9, a petition was filed in Mathura court to conduct a survey in Shahi Idgah Masjid, allegedly built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of the deity Lord Krishna. The petitioner, advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, has demanded the court to delegate a senior advocate as a commissioner, who can go and take stock of the land, and examine the Hindu symbols present on it.

The petition for a survey comes as the verdict in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case is scheduled for May 19. The judgment relates to the first lawsuit in the case, which was filed by Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri as the next friend of child deity Shri Krishna Virajman of the Katra Keshav Dev temple and six others. Of the three lawsuits, in this case, the second suit was filed by Hindu Army chief Manish Yadav and the third by five other plaintiffs through advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The lawsuits have demanded the removal of the mosque allegedly built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of the deity Lord Krishna.

(Image: PTI)