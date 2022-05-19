In a key development pertaining to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case, the court has accepted the plea seeking the video survey in the Shahi Idgah mosque premises. The Hindu side petitioners - Manish Yadav, Mahendra Pratap Singh, and Dinesh Sharma, sought the appointment of an advocate commissioner for carrying out the videography survey in the Shahi Idgah mosque premises in Mathura.

In 2021, Advocate Ranjana Agnihotri and six others had first filed a claim in the case in the court of a civil judge. The respondents in the case include the Sunni Central Waqf Board, Shahi Idgah Mosque, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Seva Sansthan. In another plea, petitioners have demanded that the mosque be removed and the 13.37 acres of land the mosque stands should be returned to Hindus for the construction of temple.

Krishna Janmabhoomi land dispute case

According to the petitioners, a part of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple which was spread on 13.37 acres of land was demolished and the Shahi Idgah mosque was constructed. They have demanded the removal of the mosque and the return of the land for the temple.

Earlier on May 12, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court had directed the Mathura court to dispose of all the cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute within four months.

For early disposal of the cases of Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah dispute, the High Court was hearing the petitions.

The High Court also said that the court can issue ex-parte orders if the Sunni Waqf Board and other parties are not involved in the hearing or attempts are made to hang the matter.

The High Court order came on the plea filed by the petitioner Narayani Sena national president Manish Yadav who had appealed for the early disposal of the case.

In the case of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah dispute, nine cases have been filed in the Mathura court so far.

(Image: PTI)