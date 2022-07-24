Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah Dispute: Daily Hearing On Maintainability Of Case From July 25

Days after a Mathura court reserved its order on applications related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah dispute, the daily hearing on the maintainabilty of the case will begin from July 25.

On Monday, a court reserved its order on applications related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah dispute. Fearing tampering with signs of a Temple at the site of the Mosque, the petitioners wanted the court to pass the order for the survey first. They also wanted it to be taken on a priority basis as the court had earlier ordered for day-to-day hearing of the suit. However, the defence counsel sought disposal of the application related to rule 7/11 of the Code of Civil Procedure to decide the maintainability of the suit.

Shahi Idgah Masjid-Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute

On May 9, a petition was filed in Mathura court to conduct a survey in Shahi Idgah Masjid, allegedly built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of the deity, Lord Krishna. The petitioner, advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, has demanded the court to delegate a senior advocate as a commissioner, who can go and take stock of the land, and examine the Hindu symbols present on it.

The petition for a survey comes as the verdict in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case is scheduled for May 19. The judgment relates to the first lawsuit in the case, which was filed by Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri as the next friend of child deity Shri Krishna Virajman of the Katra Keshav Dev temple and six others.

Of the three lawsuits in this case, the second suit was filed by Hindu Army chief Manish Yadav and the third by five other plaintiffs through advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The lawsuits demanded the removal of the Mosque purportedly built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

(With PTI Inputs)