Krishna Water Sharing Dispute: SC Suggests AP, Telangana To Reach Amicable Settlement

The Supreme Court Monday asked Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to amicably resolve their dispute on sharing the Krishna River, and suggested mediation for the same. The apex court asked the states to resolve differences to share the water for drinking and irrigation. The court, while suggesting mediation to the states, said that it did not want to interfere unnecessarily.

CJI suggests mediation in Krishna water sharing dispute

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was hearing the plea of Andhra Pradesh on Monday when it suggested mediation between the two parties. The state of Andhra Pradesh in its plea alleged that the Telangana has deprived the state of its legitimate share of drinking and irrigation water, causing problems in the state.

"I don't want to hear this matter legally. I belong to both states. If the matter can be settled in mediation, please do that. We can help with that. Otherwise, I will transfer this to another bench," the CJI, who was born in the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh said during the hearing. "I wish that both of you (lawyers representing the two states) convince your governments and settle the matter. We do not want to interfere unnecessarily," the CJI added. The bench then kept the plea for further consideration on Wednesday, after senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for Andhra Pradesh, sought time for seeking instruction on the same.

Andhra Pradesh moves SC over Krishna water sharing dispute

In July, the Andhra Pradesh government had moved the top court against the Telangana government for refusal to follow directions handed on the Krishna water dispute. The AP government in its plea said that its neighbouring state is refusing to follow decisions taken by the Apex Council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, the directions of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) formed under this Act, and the Centre's directives.

The petition filed in the apex court alleged that the Telangana government and its officials were depriving the people of Andhra Pradesh of their "legitimate share of water" due to "unconstitutional, illegal and unjust" acts. "The present petition is being moved because the state of Telangana is refusing to follow decisions taken in the Apex Council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, directions of KRMB, and directions of government of India," it said.

"This has caused immense hardship for people of Andhra Pradesh as availability of water has been seriously prejudiced by depletion in Srisailam Dam project as well as other projects such as the Nagarjuna Sagar Project and the Pulichintala Project," it added. The petition had also urged the top court to direct the Centre to take control of the common reservoirs of Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and also Pulichintala reservoirs and their outlets to serve water in a just manner.

Earlier, the Central Water Resources ministry secretary MP Singh had written a letter to the Telangana government to convene the Water Resources Ministry Apex Council meeting on August 5 to resolve the water disputes between the states.

IMAGE: PTI