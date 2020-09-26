Kshitij Ratted Out 5 Bollywood Stars & 2 Producers To NCB; 6 Places Raided During Grilling

In the latest development in the Bollywood drug probe, sources have informed Republic Media Network that NCB conducted multiple raids in Mumbai on Friday while Dharma-associated Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Anubhav Chopra were being grilled by the agency.

NCB teams conducted raids in six different locations in Andheri and Versova while Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Anubhav Chopra were being interrogated. Kshitij Prasad continues to be in the NCB's custody as the agency and, as per top sources, has given names of 5 Bollywood celebrities and 2 producers in connection with the drugs angle.

Dharma Productions-associated Anubhav Chopra has not been given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and will be summoned once again on Saturday, sources informed Republic TV following his questioning ending past midnight on Saturday.

Anubhav Chopra was summoned by the agency after fellow Dharma employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad was picked up following raids at his Versova residence where drugs were seized.

Kshitij Ravi Prasad has been named by an alleged peddler Ankush Arneja, as well as actor Rakul Preet Singh in her confession to the agency. The latter has named him for supplying drugs to her close associates in Bollywood.

Rakul Preet admits Dharma-associated Kshitij supplied drugs

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, in her admission to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday in the ongoing Bollywood-drug probe, has named four top actors and Kahitij in her statement, sources informed Republic TV. Rakul Preet has denied consuming drugs but has admitted that Kshitij Ravi Prasad was involved in some activities, sources added.

Rakul has also taken the name of Kshitij as the person who supplied drugs to some of her close associates. Rakul has also given several details to NCB after which NCB's KPS Malhotra questioned Kshitij in the NCB Mumbai Zonal office. Further, Rakul Preet has claimed that Kshitij Prasad had approached her to work as his conduit," sources informed. She also confessed that Rhea Chakraborty would get drugs delivered to her home, and that the contraband seized from her residence was Rhea's, sources said.

Drugs seized from Kshitij's residence

Kshitij Ravi Prasad was picked up from his Versova residence on Friday after the agency conducted raids there. Marijuana has been seized from Kshitij’s place during searches. Kshitij had only hours earlier landed in Mumbai from Delhi where he was on Thursday when summons were issued to him. His house was raided by the agency officials on Thursday as well. Alleged peddler Ankush Arneja had confessed to the agency, many times, that Kshitij procured drugs from him.

Karan Johar, meanwhile, had distanced himself and Dharma Productions from both Kshitij and Anubhav, claiming that they weren't full time employees, were not personally known to him, and that it is not his concern what they do in their personal time. He also refuted using drugs himself.

