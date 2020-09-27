Kshitij shouts 'I'm Being Framed, They Got Nothing From House' as NCB Seeks 4-day Custody

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will seek four-day custody of Kshitij Ravi Prasad after arresting on Saturday. As per sources, Prasad, who is an executive producer and director previously linked with a top Bollywood production house, has not been ‘not been co-operating’ and giving evasive answers. The NCB has decided to seek his custody for four days as they present him before the court via video-conferencing on Sunday.

Kshitij Prasad claims he’s being framed

Kshitij Prasad was taken for medical examination ahead of the court proceedings. When asked for a response, he said through the window of his car, “I’m being framed… Yes, that’s right. They got nothing from my house.”

The NCB will seek his remand from the court on grounds of his evasive answers and alleged links with drug peddlers. His phone will also be sent for forensic examination.

Kshitij Prasad had been taken in by NCB authorities upon arrival in Mumbai from Delhi on Friday. As per sources, Rakul Preet Singh and another drug peddler Ankush Arneja had taken his name during their questioning. The actor had claimed he supplied drugs to her close associates in Bollywood and had even asked her to work as his conduit.

Raids at his Versova residence led to the seizure of marijuana and weed, NCB sources said.

Kshitij Ravi Prasad named two Bollywood celebrities and 2 producers during his questioning. He also claimed he was ‘asked to buy’ while revealing a big name to the investigating agency. As per sources, high-profile names used to buy drugs from him.

The NCB found his chats with drug peddlers Ankush Arneja, Anuj Keswani and Karamjeet, where he sought hash and MDMA. Ankush Arneja has also been arrested by the NCB. During questioning, he also stated that he 'occasionally' consumed only marijuana, but no hard drugs.

Meanwhile, the NCB probe that began with the arrests of Rhea and Showik Chakraborty, is now focusing on the deeper Bollywood-drug mafia nexus with the questioning of Rakul, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, and Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar being booked. A whopping 150 names from the film industry could be under the radar as revealed by a drug peddler.

