Kshitij To 7-day NCB Custody In Bollywood Drug Case; Had Claimed 'am Being Framed'

In a massive development, producer and director Kshitij Ravi Prasad who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the ongoing Bollywood-drugs probe has been sent to 7-day custody till October 3. The NCB had earlier sought nine-day custody of Prasad after his arrest on Saturday.

As per sources, Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who previously linked with a top Bollywood production house, has ‘not been co-operating’ and giving evasive answers. The NCB sought his remand from the court on grounds of his false statements and alleged links with drug peddlers. His phone was also be sent for forensic examination.

As Kshitij Prasad was being taken for medical examination ahead of the court proceedings, he had claimed, “I’m being framed… Yes, that’s right. They got nothing from my house.”

The executive producer-director had been taken in by NCB authorities upon arrival in Mumbai from Delhi on Friday. As per sources, Rakul Preet Singh and another drug peddler Ankush Arneja had taken his name during their questioning. The actor had claimed that Kshitij supplied drugs to her close associates in Bollywood and had even asked her to work as his conduit.

Drugs seized from Kshitij Ravi Prasad's residence

Raids at his Versova residence led to the seizure of marijuana and weed, NCB sources said. Kshitij Ravi Prasad named two Bollywood celebrities and two producers during his questioning. He also claimed he was ‘asked to buy’ while revealing a big name to the investigating agency. As per sources, high-profile names used to buy drugs from him.

Meanwhile, the NCB probe that began with the arrests of Rhea and Showik Chakraborty is now focusing on the deeper Bollywood-drug mafia nexus with the questioning of Rakul, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, and Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar being booked. A whopping 150 names from the film industry could be under the radar as revealed by a drug peddler.

