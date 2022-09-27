KSRTC Moves HC Demanding Rs 5.6 Cr Compensation From PFI For Damaging Buses During Hartal

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation on Tuesday moved to Kerala High Court, seeking compensation of Rs. 5.06 crores from Popular Front of India for the losses caused to the corporation during the illegal hartal. It is to mention that Republic Media Network had accessed an exclusive CCTV footage of the attack on several vehicles, including the buses of the KSRTC by PFI members in Thiruvananthapuram on September 23. The incident was reported as the Centre has launched "Operation Octopus" on PFI across the country.

In the incident, 71 buses were damaged and 11 KSRTC employees were injured. On Friday, the HC had registered a suo-moto case following the violence and arson.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows two PFI members moving toward a bus and hurling stones at the moving vehicle. Following this, the Karamana Police in Thiruvananthapuram registered a case in the matter and ordered an investigation which is currently underway.

The KSRTC submitted an affidavit of the total loss they suffered due to PFI:

Cost of damage (repair charges): Rs 9,71,115

Loss of schedules on 23/09/2022 due to cancellation of trips: Rs 3,95,82,969

Loss of schedule during the repair of the buses: Rs 86,53,830

Total loss of work force due to cancellation of schedule: Rs 14,13,468

Total: Rs 5,06,213,82

On September 23, PFI announced its 'dawn to dusk' hartal in Kerala against the raids on its leaders. Vandalism and violence was reported in several parts of the southern state. The protesters reportedly damaged a lorry and a bus by hurling stones and breaking the window panes of the vehicles. However, no one was reported injured in the incident.

'Operation Octopus' against PFI

This comes in the backdrop of the Central Government's nationwide crackdown on the PFI on September 22, which has been codenamed 'Operation Octopus'. In this, the multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested over 106 members of the radical Islamic outfit PFI on Thursday after multiple raids at 93 locations in 15 states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials said. Around 22 people were detained by the NIA in Kerala while 13 people were arrested. The ED is also probing the money laundering aspects related to this.

Later, Republic TV had accessed the NIA's remand report pertaining to the mega crackdown. The central agency submitted a remand report in Kerala's Kochi special court on what are the reasons for the raids and arrests. The agency in its remand report stated that the PFI has conspired to indulge in unlawful activities creating religious enmity. It further states that the outfit is allegedly causing disaffection against India and propagating an alternative justice delivery system.

The central probe agency in its remand report stated, "The seized documents also contain highly incriminating materials related to the targeting of prominent leaders of a particular community. The Hit List seized clearly shows that PFI which is working through its leaders, members and associates have gone far ahead in creating atrocities among the communities." "More investigation is required in this aspect not only to obtain more evidence but also to prevent blood bath in the society," the NIA added.