On Pak Move To Block Kulbhushan Jadhav's Review, Ujjwal Nikam Advocates Approaching ICJ

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Pakistan blocking Kulbhushan Jadhav's review, well-known advocate Ujjwal Nikam on Wednesday described this as a clear violation of the ICJ order. Maintaining that Pakistan's entire case is based on the forced confession of Jadhav, he recalled that the consular access was not given in the real spirit. Thereafter, he urged the Indian government to move the ICJ against Pakistan's dubious move.

Ujjwal Nikam remarked, "I am absolutely not convinced. This is Pakistan's dubious move. Pakistan has clearly flouted the orders of the ICJ. Not only that, Pakistan has in fact committed the contempt of the ICJ order. The ICJ in its verdict has said that Pakistani authorities should give consular access in spirit. They have given consular access to Jadhav in the presence of Pakistani authorities which was not expected. Because Pakistan's entire case is based on the so-called extracted confession of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Pakistan Evidence Act and Indian Evidence Act are similar. According to the Pakistan Evidence Act, if confession is extracted out of force, then it is inadmissible evidence."

"Consular access in true spirit means that the concerned person should be able to meet his country's people in confidence. The arrested person can divulge all such facts- under what circumstances was he arrested. As the Pakistani officials were present during the consular access, Jadhav could not present the real facts. We will require to challenge this before the ICJ and ask the ICJ for the consular access which was not given," he added.

'Pressure from China'

Nikam recalled the manner in which Pakistan had the tendency to repeatedly mislead the world. He also hinted at the possible pressure of China on Pakistan to rile India amid the LAC faceoff. For, he contended that it was impossible to believe that Jadhav did not want to challenge his death sentence.

The well-known advocate said, "This is not the first case where Pakistan is doing all this. Even after the apprehension of Ajmal Kasab, immediately Pakistani authorities said that he is not our national... When General Pervez Musharraf visited Agra, then he said that Dawood Ibrahim is not staying in Pakistan...We have to see how the entire globe is aware of it. We have to see whether this is a conspiracy between two of our foreign enemies or not."

"This is because of the pressure mounting from China. How it can happen that Kulbhushan Jadhav does not want to challenge the order? It cannot happen at all. China is doing all these kind of tactics with the assistance of Pakistan," he elaborated.

