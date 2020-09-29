KWAN's Payments To Rhea Chakraborty Under ED Scanner; Agency Probing Drug Angle

In Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Republic Media Network has now accessed exclusive details of transactions between CBI accused number one Rhea Chakraborty and talent management agency KWAN. As Enforcement Directorate investigates the financial link, questions arise as to why was KWAN making multiple transactions to Rhea. KWAN bosses are under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as their names emerged in the drug chats where there were talks of alleged drug supply. The ED is probing this drug angle with respect to the KWAN-Rhea transactions too.

KWAN-Rhea's money transactions under ED scanner

The first transaction of Rs 3,96,825 was done on March 12 through RTGS and the second one followed in a span of little more than a month. This time an amount of Rs 3,68,098. The third payment was done through NEFT on May 2 and the amount was Rs 1,60,651. The fourth payment one happened in the same month and the amount credited was Rs 1,72,126. The fifth transaction was through a cheque on June 4, and the amount credited was Rs 1,59,300. The other five money transactions of Rs 2,75,400, Rs 1,36,802, Rs 2,75,400, Rs 1,17,900 and Rs 1,21,125 were done either through RTGS or NEFT on June 25, July 4, July 6, October 4 and November 18 respectively.

KWAN has come into the spotlight amid the NCB's probe into the Bollywood drug nexus over which Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, as well as KWAN executives Jaya Saha and Karishma Prakash have been questioned, in relation to two FIRs that are filed as part of the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in which Rhea Chakraborty is named as the prime accused.

KWAN bosses also part of WhatsApp drug chat group

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is investigating the Bollywood drug nexus, had summoned KWAN’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, their talent manager Jaya Saha and employee Karishma Prakash, who is also Deepika Padukone's manager. Last week, Republic Media Network had accessed even more details of a WhatsApp group formed by talent manager from KWAN Jaya Saha with Deepika, Karishma Prakash and KWAN co-founders Anirban Das Blah and Vijay Subramaniam. These WhatsApp group chats show that the top management of the company which is under the scanner was part of the group and they were aware of the alleged drug supply chain that ran via KWAN employees.

READ | Sushant's friend Smita Parikh remarks on CBI-AIIMS probe update, hopes it reassures all

Sources revealed that NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana will be been handed a 'drug dossier' by the officials. As per sources, this drug dossier contains a list of top Bollywood stars involved in procuring drugs. It also contains a detailed report of drug chats between Bollywood actors and peddlers along with testimonies of actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor. It also holds the testimonies of others including those of KWAN talent managers Karishma Prakash, Shruti Modi and designer Simone Khambatta. The drug dossier also holds details on the financial dealings and ownership of KWAN talent management agency and the testimonies of KWAN members and their links to drug peddlers.

READ | As AIIMS submits Sushant death report, Dr Swamy picks hole in Cooper's 'hanging' claim

NCB opposes bail for Rhea & Showik

The NCB had earlier arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some suspected drug peddlers. The Bombay High Court, last week had adjourned the hearing of the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik for September 29. According to sources, Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday opposed the bail plea.

READ | Sushant Singh's sister Shweta urges everyone to 'stay united' as CBI releases statement

"At the onset, it is submitted that the application filed by the applicant (Rhea & Showik Chakraborty) is devoid of any merits and therefore deserves to be rejected," the affidavit read. "Rhea has actively aided, abetted, and financed other accused person for the drug transaction in pursuance criminal conspiracy," it further said.

Phase 3 of NCB's drug probe to begin

Sources have told Republic that the 'Phase 3' of NCB's Bollywood drug probe will see names even bigger and more influential than Deepika Padukone and the others coming under the agency's radar. Furthermore, the four actors summoned so far - Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh - appear to all have 'read from the same script', sources said, adding that they have only piled on the trouble for themselves by doing so and are aware that they are cornered. All four have claimed that 'hash isn't a drug', while two have also tried to claim that the NCB isn't versed with 'Bollywood English'. Lastly, the NCB is said to be shocked at the pressure it is coming under over Kshitij Prasad's arrest, from bureaucrats and politicians. The agency is confident, however, that a lot of names will come out over the course of his interrogation in custody, and has also dismissed as 'malicious' claims of physical overreach in its grilling of the director/producer who was once associated with a top Bollywood production banner. Sources told Republic that the NCB has a lot more evidence it hasn't presented yet and another set of summons for the actors hasn't been ruled out.

READ | SSR death case: Here's how to sign #SushantJusticeNow petition and hold CBI accountable