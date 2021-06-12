L-G Sinha Condemn Terror Attack At Baramulla's Sapore; Top Cops Say Probe Will Be Launched

Reacting to the terror attack that took place in Baramulla's Sopore district in North Kashmir on Saturday, killing two security personnel and two civilians. IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar named the accused and informed that the rest of the people involved in the attack are also identified.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Sopore attack

"Mudasir Pandit and one Pakistani terrorist are behind the Sopore attack. We have identified all of them. The terrorist came on a bike and started firing indiscriminately on J&K police personnel which resulted in not only the death of the cops but also civilians received injuries. Later few of them succumbed to their injuries,'' said IGP Kashmir

DGP Dilbag Singh on Sopore attack

DGP Dilbag Singh informed that Lashkar-e- Toiba (LeT) was involved in the attack and soon the security forces will launch an investigation.

"Additional deployments have been made for the COVID enforcement and this party was also deployed for that. As the militants opened fire our jawans retaliated back. Two civilians and two police personnel died. LeT is involved in this attack and soon we will launch an investigation in this case", said DGP Singh

L-G Manoj Sinha on Sopore attack

Taking to Twitter, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack and said, "Strongly condemn the terror attack on civilians and security personnel at Sopore, Baramulla. My sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. Praying for the early recovery of the injured".

In yet another tweet he stated, "the perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity. Such a despicable & cowardly act will not go unpunished".

Four Killed in Sopore Terrorists Attack

A terror attack was reported from Sopore of Baramulla district in North Kashmir on Saturday. Two security personnel and two civilians lost their lives during the attack. Three others are also critically injured in the attack. The terrorists fired upon a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police near the Sopore Main Chowk around noon, the officials said. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital from where the injured policeman was taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital, the officials added.

