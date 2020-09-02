Lab Technicians Protest Outside BRD Medical College, Demand Action Against Junior Doctors

On Wednesday, Lab technicians of BRD Medical College protested outside the Principal's office demanding stern action against junior doctors. The protest took place at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh after junior doctors assaulted two lab technicians when the latter refused to conduct a COVID-19 test of a female doctor without order.

The protestors sat outside the medical college with placards demanding for strict action against the culprits. Lab technician Vijender K Maurya said that "Junior doctors assaulted us last night when we refused to conduct COVID-19 test of a female doctor without order."

The act was condemned by Dr Ganesh Kumar, Principal, BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur. He said "this incident of junior resident doctors assaulting 2 lab technicians is unfortunate and condemnable. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty by the Inquiry Committee". We have informed the DM as well, Dr Kumar added.

COVID-19 situation & lockdown in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued guidelines under the new lockdown limited to containment zones after the Centre eased relaxations under 'Unlock 4'. Apart from the Centre's eased guidelines, Uttar Pradesh has continued its weekend restrictions as previous lockdown guidelines. Moreover, after Centre allowed gatherings up to 100 people, UP allowed 30 people to attend weddings and 20 people in funerals till September 20. UP has 55,538 active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 1,76,677 recoveries with 3542 fatalities as of Wednesday. The total confirmed coronavirus cases in the state stand at 2,35,757.

UP's additional relaxations include

A maximum of 30 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremony and 20 people will be allowed to attend the funeral till 20 September.

Restrictions on weekends from Friday 10 PM to Monday 5 AM will continue as per previous state lockdown guidelines.

Other relaxations follow as per Centre's allowed activities under 'Unlock 4'

