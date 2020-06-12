Labourer Allegedly Shot Dead By Nepal Border Police Along International Border In Bihar

In a shocking series of events, a labourer was allegedly shot dead and two were injured by the Nepal border police at the International border in Sitamarahi in Bihar on Friday. According to the deceased's father, the victim was working at a farm at the border areas with Nepal and was allegedly shot 17-18 times by the Nepal border police following an altercation. The deceased father said that 5-6 workers had gone to work on the field and alleged that his son was killed after the Nepal border police fired 17-18 rounds.

Bihar: One dead, two injured in firing in Sitamarhi near India-Nepal border, confirms Sashastra Seema Bal IG of Bihar sector. Locals allege it was caused due to firing from Nepal side. pic.twitter.com/zr5YaJN9YE — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

Image credits: ANI