Labourer Allegedly Shot Dead By Nepal Border Police Along International Border In Bihar

In a shocking series of events, a labourer was allegedly shot dead by the Nepal police at the International border in Sitamarahi in Bihar on Friday

Koushik Narayanan

In a shocking series of events, a labourer was allegedly shot dead and two were injured by the Nepal border police at the International border in Sitamarahi in Bihar on Friday. According to the deceased's father, the victim was working at a farm at the border areas with Nepal and was allegedly shot 17-18 times by the Nepal border police following an altercation. The deceased father said that 5-6 workers had gone to work on the field and alleged that his son was killed after the Nepal border police fired 17-18 rounds. 

Image credits: ANI

