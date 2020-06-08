Ladakh MP Namgyal Visits LAC Amid India-China Standoff; Sends Across A Clear Message

India and China have agreed to continue military and diplomatic talks to "peacefully" resolve the current border standoff in accordance with bilateral agreements, the External Affairs Ministry said on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal visited the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday and sent out a clear message to China saying that India does not want confrontation with any neighbouring country but won't compromise on national security.

'We strongly believe in peace, progress & prosperity'

"The Ladakh MP is on a three-days extensive tour to Line of Actual Control (LAC) Border, the current site of conflict with China and ensures safety, security and overall development of the civilian residents along with Pangong Lake," says a tweet on his handle.

During the visit, Namgyal stated that "We, especially the border resident of this (Ladakh) area live with peace and harmony which is very essential for the overall development of this region as well as our nation. We don’t want any confrontation with our neighbouring countries and we strongly believe in peace, progress and prosperity.”

The BJP MP from Ladakh praising PM Modi said, “We have a very competent government at the Centre under the leadership of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister who is very patriotic, dynamic and committed for the overall development of a well secured and very strong nation. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we the countrymen have full faith that not even an inch of Indian land would go away”.

MEA statement on India-China talks

The Indian delegation led by Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps and Commander of the Tibet Military District Maj Gen Liu Lin held an extensive meeting in Maldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh on Saturday that began at around 11:30 AM and went on till evening.

According to PTI sources, the high-level military dialogue could not produce any tangible results in ending the confrontation in eastern Ladakh, and India was ready for a long-haul in sensitive areas like Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley.

In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said the meeting took place in a "cordial and positive atmosphere" and that both sides agreed that an "early resolution" of the issue would contribute to the further development of the relationship between the two countries.

"Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquillity in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," it said in a statement.

