Ladakh Will Have 40-50 More Bridges Within A Span Of One Year: BRO's Lt Gen Harpal Singh

As a part of the overall development in Ladakh, a large number of bridges are being constructed, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) informed on Monday. About 40-50 bridges are under construction which will be completed between 6 months to one and a half years informed Lt Gen Harpal Singh, DG, of BRO said.

'This year we're going three times our capacity'

"We've sped up the conversion of temporary bridges into permanent bridges. This year we're going three times our capacity. It'll help in economic growth, infrastructure development, tourism, and speedier movement of our strategic forces" Lt Gen Harpal Singh, said.

Defence Minister dedicates 44 major permanent bridges to nation

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated 44 major permanent bridges constructed by the BRO, to the nation.

The Defence Minister also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. "These bridges are of strategic importance and provide connectivity to remote areas," the BRO said. While inaugurating the bridges the Defence Minister said that the construction of these bridges will facilitate military and civil transport in the western, northern and northeast areas.

"Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year," he said.

Large-scale development work in Ladhak since becoming UT

Meanwhile, last week on Friday Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Ladakh is the 'pride of India' and the entire country is proud of the patriotism shown by the people of Leh and Kargil belts.

Addressing public meetings at Chushot Yokma, Chushot Gongma, Chushot Shama, Phyang Thangnak and Phyang Chushgo in Leh-Ladakh for the upcoming elections to the Hill Council, Naqvi said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is committed to protecting the Pride of India and ensure the prosperity of the people of Leh-Ladakh.

During his meeting, Naqvi also informed the people about the benefits of Leh-Ladakh becoming a Union territory. The meeting was witnessed by people from far-flung areas of the region

The Union minister said post the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the rights of the people of Leh and Kargil regarding trade, agriculture, culture, employment, land and property have been provided absolute constitutional protection.

The minister further said massive development activities are being carried out after Ladakh became a UT with the people, especially the youth of Leh and Kargil, provided with ample opportunities for better education and employment.

