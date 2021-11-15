Lakhimpur Case: UP Govt Allows Non-UP Judge Overseeing Probe; SC Wants Non-UP Cops In SIT

After strict censure from the Supreme Court over the poor Lakhimpur violence investigation, Uttar Pradesh govt on Monday, agreed to the appointment of a retd judge to oversee the probe. The SC bench of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also asked UP govt to shortlist non-UP residing police officers for inclusion in the SIT. The bench which is mulling appointing ex-Punjab HC Justice R K Jain to oversee the probe has adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

Last week, the CJI NV Ramana-led Supreme Court bench suggested that a High court judge from any HC apart from Allahabad HC must oversee the probe. While hearing two petitions on the case, the SC bench pulled up the state government for protecting one particular suspect. The bench also noted that 'overlapping FIRs were used to protect a particular suspect (Ashish Mishra). Reviewing the three sets of FIRs - one on the murder of farmers, one on the death of journalist, and one on the murder of political workers, the court noted that the SIT was not able to maintain a distance in the two cases.

After the SC bench demanded the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to expedite the analysis of digital evidence in this whole case, Union Minister MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra's rifle has been taken for observation. FSL concluded that three weapons were used for firing on October 3 - a rifle, repeater gun and pistol. Sources told that Ashish Mishra's rifle, Ankit Das's pistol and Latif's gunman were seized and sent for ballistic examination.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 3 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. A scribe was also killed in the clash.

Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries and section 144 was imposed throughout the district. With Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son - Ashish Misra refuting the farmers' claims, UP govt announced it will give Rs 45 lakhs to the 4 farmers' families and Rs 10 lakhs will be given to those injured. The deceaseds' kin will also get a govt job and probe headed by a retired High Court judge will be done. Ten arrests have been made in the case including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, his friend Ankit Das and his driver Shekhar Bharti.