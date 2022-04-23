Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Ashish Mishra To Surrender In Court On April 25 As SC Cancels Bail

In the latest development in the ongoing investigation concerning the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, prime accused Ashish Mishra is all set to surrender to the court on Monday, April 25. This comes just a week after the Supreme Court of India cancelled his bail and further granted him a week to surrender.

As per initial reports, Ashish will be surrendering in court on Monday at 10:30 AM as his bail term expires on the day.

Son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in February 2022. This pertains to the violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021, where eight people including four farmers were killed.

Last week, the apex court, while hearing the petitions filed by farmers challenging the accused's bail, ruled against Ashish Mishra. The three-judge bench chaired by CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli reserved its order on the pleas following which Justice Surya Kant noted that the victims of the violence were denied the right of hearing in the Allahabad High Court which had granted bail to Mishra. It also asked the HC to reconsider the bail granted to Ashish Mishra.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The incident dates back to October 3, 2021, when a group of farmers was protesting in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district against the Centre's three farm laws. However, a violent clash broke out between the farmers following which an SUV reportedly owned by Union MoS Ajay Mishra ran over the farmers, killing four of them.

As alleged by the protesting farmers, Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was inside the car when the accident took place. Following this, a case was registered and the Supreme Court also appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor and investigate the incident. An SIT was also reconstituted by the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, which included three IPS officers.

At the same time, the minister's son was also arrested, however, after investigation and filing a charge sheet, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Mishra on February 10, 2022.

