Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Plea Filed In SC Seeking Cancellation Of Ashish Mishra's Bail

Days after MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra was granted bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court for its cancellation on Thursday. The plea for the cancellation of Ashish's bail was filed by Shiv Kumar Tripathi- the same advocate on whose earlier plea the Supreme Court had directed for a committee to be formed to oversee the probe in the incident.

The Allahabad High Court had on February 10 granted bail to Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. In the bail order, the Allahabad HC ruled, "Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in toto, it is evident that as per the F.I.R., the role of firing was assigned to the applicant for killing the protesters, but during the course of the investigation, no such firearm injuries were found either on the body of any of the deceased or on the body of any injured person. Thereafter, the prosecution alleged that the applicant provoked the driver of the vehicle for crushing the protesters, however, the driver along with two others, who were in the vehicle, had been killed by the protesters. It is further evident that during the course of the investigation, notice was issued to the applicant and he appeared before the Investigating Officer."

Advocate Tripathi in the plea filed in the apex court with respect to the order of the Allahabad High Court has said," Cause the cancellation of bail of the main accused Ashish Mishra alias Monu vide FIR 219/21 Police Station Tikuniya, Lakhimpur Kheri and direct the said SIT to furnish supply a copy of the whole gamut of the report comprising the chargesheet."

Besides, Advocate Tripathi had also sought directions from the Court to the appointed team to conclude the probe in the incident.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident

On October 3, 2021, eight people including four farmers, three BJP workers, and a journalist covering the incident, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri. Violence erupted when farmers began protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's scheduled visit to the area. Ashish Mishra was arrested after a massive protest by farmers who alleged that the Minister's son was behind the death of the 4 farmers. He was named as a prime accused by the SIT in its charge sheet.