Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SC Reserves Order On Pleas Seeking Ashish Mishra's Bail Cancellation

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its orders in the batch of petitions seeking the cancellation of bail granted to MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra Teni in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A three-judge Special Bench of the Apex Court headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, while reserving its order over the various petitions against the Allahabad High Court order, noted that there were problems in the way High Court dealt with the material.

"The problem is the way in which the High Court went into the merits of the case at this stage...Going into merits and discussing the injuries is completely unnecessary for the issue of bail," the bench remarked.

While the matter was being heard, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave questioned, "Why was the Allahabad High Court judge in an anxiety to decide the matter in such a hurry."

"225 witnesses examined under 161 CrPC and 19 witness under 164 CrPC were recorded by the SIT...the HC Judge has not given consideration to the extensive probe done by the SIT," Dave told the court.

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, putting forth the stand of the Uttar Pradesh goverment, argued before the court that the government is against the grant of bail as the charges against Mishra and the other accused persons are "grave" in nature.

"Bail is not a stage where you have mini trial. Our case is always that there is serious offence that has happened. One of the main consideration is the gravity of the offence and definitely its a grave offence," Jethmalani told the court.

Senior Advocate Ranjit Singh, appearing for main accused Ashish Mishra Teni, argued before the court that if this court cancelled the bail granted to Teni, then there would be no chance or authority on him.

"Once your Lordships cancel the bail, what oppurtunity will I be left with?...No Court will touch it," Senior Advocate Kumar told the court.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee overseeing the probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case has informed the top court that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had twice recommended the Uttar Pradesh government to approach for cancellation of bail granted to main accused Ashish Mishra Teni.

"The head of SIT wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Uttar Pradesh on 10.02.2022 and 14.02.2022 respectively requesting an urgent appeal in the Hon'ble Supreme Court for cancellation of bail of the accused in view of the ongoing investigation and possibility of the threat to the witnesses including 98 witnesses who are provided protection," said the committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain.

The Committee further informed the Apex Court that the analysis of the evidence on record and the statements of the eyewitnesses substantiated the presence of the main accused and others at the scene of crime.

"It is also substantiated that the 13 accused (and three dead accused) went to the scene of crime in a premeditated manner, using three vehicles in a convoy and driving them at a very high speed on a narrow road which was full of people gathered to protest," the status report said.

Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave had, on the last date of hearing, submitted before the bench that the order of Allahabad High Court, granting bail to Ashish Mishra, was a complete non-application of mind.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government had told the Supreme Court by way of an affidavit that the state has taken all efforts to protect the witnesses and families of the victims of the incident.

The state government had also informed the apex court that all the witnesses are also regularly contacted by the police over the appraisal of their security conditions.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

In October 2021, major violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district where 8 people were killed when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV.

On November 17, 2021, the Supreme Court-appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation in the case.

While doing so, it had also observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation.

The Apex Court had then also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers - SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel.