Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SIT Urged UP Govt Twice To Move SC Challenging Ashish Mishra's Bail

The Supreme Court-appointed committee overseeing the probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case has informed the top court that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had twice recommended the Uttar Pradesh government to request for the cancellation of bail granted to main accused Ashish Mishra Teni.

"The head of SIT wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Uttar Pradesh on 10.02.2022 and 14.02.2022 respectively requesting an urgent appeal in the Hon'ble Supreme Court for cancellation of bail of the accused in view of the ongoing investigation and possibility of the threat to the witnesses including 98 witnesses who are provided protection," said the committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain.

The committee further informed the Apex Court that the analysis of the evidence on record and the statements of the eyewitnesses substantiated the presence of the main accused and others at the scene of the crime.

"It is also substantiated that the 13 accused (and three dead accused) went to the scene of the crime in a premeditated manner, using three vehicles in a convoy and driving them at a very high speed on a narrow road which was full of people gathered to protest," the status report said.

The Committee also informed the Apex Court that even as the administration had changed the route of the chief guest (Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya), the accused persons, especially the main accused - Ashish Mishra, was well aware of the changed route of the chief guest.

The status report further stated that after the analysis of the evidence on record and the statements of the injured and the eyewitnesses have revealed that the accused, after committing the crime, escaped by firing weapons in the air to scare the protestors and that the ballistic reports by FSL of these weapons confirm the use of the weapons.

Justice Jain-led committee has filed its status report before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and comprising of Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli which is hearing various pleas seeking to cancel the bail granted to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni.

Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave had on the last date of hearing, submitted before the bench that the order of Allahabad High Court, granting bail to Ashish Mishra, suffers a complete non-application of mind.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government had told the Supreme Court via an affidavit that the state has taken all efforts to protect the witnesses and the families of the victims of the incident.

The state government had also informed the Apex Court that all the witnesses are also regularly contacted by the police regarding their security conditions.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

In October 2021, major violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district where 8 people were killed when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV.

On November 17, 2021, the Supreme Court appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation of the case.

While doing so, it had also observed that this will ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation.

The Apex Court had then also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers - SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel.