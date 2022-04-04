Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SIT States Ashish Mishra Was 'present At Crime Scene, Fired Weapons'

The Lakhimpur Kheri case took a fresh turn after it emerged that the SIT had urged the Uttar Pradesh government to move the Supreme Court for the cancellation of the bail of Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra. Named the main accused in the case, Ashish Mishra walked free on February 15 after spending over four months behind the bars. The status report filed on behalf of Justice (retd.) Rakesh Kumar Jain before the SC revealed that the SIT head had written to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) on February 10 and 14 requesting an urgent appeal in view of the probe and the possibility of a threat to witnesses.

Jain was appointed by the SC to monitor the probe. As per the report accessed by Republic TV, the SIT asserted that the presence of the main accused and others at the scene of the crime is substantiated by the large number of statements recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, technical evidence, videos, photos and analysis of the CCTV footage. It added, "It is also substantiated that the 13 accused (and three dead accused) went to the scene of crime in a premeditated manner, using three vehicles in a convoy and driving them at a very high speed on a narrow road which was full of people gathered to protest".

Moreover, the SIT informed the SC that the accused escaped after committing the crime by firing their weapons in the air to scare the protestors and the ballistic reports by FSL confirm the use of the weapons. The report also mentioned, "The investigators of the SIT are continuously visiting various places in district Lakhimpur Kheri, contacting a large number of locals to find out if they are aware of the identity of these two unknown accused". The SC bench of CJI NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the pleas challenging Ashish Mishra's plea on Monday.

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on 3 October 2021, leading to the death of eight persons including four farmers. On 17 November 2021, the Supreme Court-appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. The apex court observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation.

It also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers-- SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel. The Opposition stepped up its attack on BJP after the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a planned conspiracy. On 14 December 2021, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338.