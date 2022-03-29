Lakhimpur Kheri Case: UP Govt Tells SC Efforts In Place To Protect Victims' Kin, Witnesses

In the latest major update in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the state has taken all efforts to protect the witnesses and families of victims of the incident. The state government has also informed the apex court that all the witnesses are also regularly contacted by the police for appraisal of their security conditions.

The submission of the UP government came as a reply to the petition seeking to cancel the bail of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. The state government told the SC that it had opposed the bail plea of Ashish Mishra in the Allahabad High Court and the submission of the petition that the state did not effectively oppose the bail application of the accused Ashish Mishra is completely untrue.

The affidavit read, "That at the very outset, the Answering Respondent (Uttar Pradesh) takes exception to the averments in the SLP to the effect that State did not effectively oppose the Bail Application of the Accused Respondent No 1 (Ashish Mishra). The same is completely untrue, as is also borne out from a perusal of the Impugned Order itself...."

The Yogi-led Government further stated that all the witnesses are also regularly contacted by the police for appraisal of their security conditions. "The witnesses were interviewed telephonically most recently on March 20, 2022 and expressed satisfaction with the security provided to them and were informed that if they required any help in relation to their security, they should immediately contact the Superintendent of Police of their respective districts and would receive prompt assistance," the state government assured in the affidavit.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

On October 2021, major violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district where eight people were killed when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area. Four farmers were moved down by an SUV. On November 17, 2021, the Supreme Court-appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain monitored the investigation in the case and observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation. It also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers-- SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel.

On December 14 last year, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338 of the Indian Penal Code.

