Lakhimpur Kheri: Probe Committee Recommended Cancellation Of Ashish Mishra's Bail, Says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday noted that the Committee appointed by it to oversee the probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence has recommended the Uttar Pradesh government file an appeal seeking cancellation of bail granted to the main accused Ashish Mishra Teni by the Allahabad High Court.

The observations were made while a bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli while hearing various pleas seeking to cancel the bail granted to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, on February 10.

The court has now listed the matter for further hearing on March 4 and has asked the parties to file a response to the letter written by the Committee to the Uttar Pradesh Government recommending to cancel the bail granted to Teni.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for petitioners, submitted before the Court that the state has opposed the bail plea of accused Ashish Mishra in Allahabad High Court.

Appearing for the petitioners, Dave said that the order of Allahabad High Court suffers a complete non-application of mind.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the state has taken all efforts to protect the witnesses and families of victims of the incident. The state government has also informed the apex court that all the witnesses are also regularly contacted by the police for appraisal of their security conditions.

The submission of the UP government came as a reply to the petition seeking to cancel the bail of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

The state government told the SC that it had opposed the bail plea of Ashish Mishra in the Allahabad High Court and the submission of the petition that the state did not effectively oppose the bail application of the accused Ashish Mishra is completely untrue.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

In October 2021, major violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district where eight people were killed when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area. Four farmers were moved down by an SUV.

On November 17, 2021, the Supreme Court-appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain monitored the investigation in the case and observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation. It also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers-- SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel.