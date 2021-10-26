Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Asks For Separate Status Report Over BJP Worker, Journalist Killing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a separate status report with regards to the probe in the killing of BJP worker and driver of the Thar vehicle Shyam Sunder and journalist Raman Kashyap in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where eight people including these two persons had died. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also asked the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to expedite the analysis of digital evidence in this whole case.

While the matter was being heard by the three judges bench, senior Advocate Harish Salve appearing for the UP government told the court that 30 witnesses have been recorded before a magistrate. Of the 30, eye witnesses are 23. It was further submitted by Uttar Pradesh government that a large number of digital media has been recovered and the same is being analysed and there is a fellow who was called for doing the videography. "By enlarge there were locals, post the incident also the protest were on and hence identification might not be a problem," the bench questioned. Responding to the query, Salve argued, "People have seen the car and people inside the car and people being killed."

Following the submissions, the court ordered, "We have seen the second statua report by UP. We have been apprised of different steps being taken and development in the case. However the concern is getting reports from FSL labs as early as possible."

"Regarding witness protection we direct the witnesses to be provided protection by the state. We further direct that 164 statements and the relevant ones be recorded expeditiously," the judges said. The bench further said that If a judicial officer is not available, district judge can allocate a nearest magistrate can hear the 164 statements. The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on November 8.

On the last date of hearing, the Apex Court rapped up the Uttar Pradesh police over its probe in the cases relating to the violence and clashes that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri area of Uttar Pradesh earlier this month. "We feel that you are dragging your feet, please dispel that impression," said a three judges bench of the Apex Court headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri area on October 3, when eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed. SKM claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra, son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, the farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers, including Mishra's driver.

Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries and Section 144 was imposed throughout the district. Ashish Mishra is currently detained under judicial custody and is being interrogated by the police on Lakhimpur violence. However, Union MoS Ajay Mishra and his son, Ashish have refuted the farmers' claims. The Uttar Pradesh government announced Ex gratia of Rs 45 lakh to families of the four farmers who lost their lives and Rs 10 lakh will be given to those injured. Family members of the deceased will also get a government job and a probe headed by a retired High Court judge will be conducted.

Image: PTI