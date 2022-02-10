Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: 7 Key Takeaways From Ashish Mishra's Bail Order

Nearly four months after his arrest, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. During the hearing, Ashish Mishra's counsel GD Chaturvedi argued that his client was neither driving the car that mowed down the farmers nor did he incite the driver to do the same.

As his release draws in political outrage from the Congress, Republic has accessed Mishra's bail order which lists down the reasons for his release based on the overall facts of the case. Here are the key takeaways from the Ashish Mishra bail order:

Key takeaways from Mishra's bail order

1. No firearm injury was found on deceased or injured persons as per post mortem report, apart from injuries related to being hit by the vehicle. Notably, the prosecution had alleged Mishra had fired from his weapon.

"Considering facts and circumstances of the case, role of firing was assigned to applicant, but no such firearm injures were found either on the body of the deceased or on the body of any injured person," the order said.

2. In case the story of prosecution is accepted, the court noted that thousands of protesters gathered at the spot and there is a possibility that the driver tried to speed up the vehicle in order to save himself, leading to the incident.

3. Court cannot shut its eyes to the killing of three persons including the driver sitting in the Thar car, the order mentioned. It noted the brutality with which protesters killed the three persons, citing the photographs in the case diary.

"It is also relevant to mention that the Investigating Officer came to the conclusion that after the said incident of hitting of protestors by the Thar vehicle, the protestors chased Shubham Mishra, Hariom Mishra and Shyam Sunder and they were beaten brutally, on account of which, they died. The conclusion was arrived on the basis of video clip aired by protestors themselves," the order read.

4. Prosecution alleged that the applicant provoked the driver of the vehicle to crush the protestors; however, the driver along with two others in the vehicle were killed by the protestors, the court observed.

5. During the investigation, the statement of witnesses was recorded which stated after the driver allegedly crushed the protestors on Mishra's instructions, the vehicle stopped on the left side of the road and another Fortuner vehicle, which was following the Thar, stopped as one bus was parked there. Thereafter Mishra ran away making fire, the witnesses claimed. However, the inquest report as well as the injury report found no firearm injury, and post mortem reveals that it was a case of accident by hitting with vehicle. "Moreover, it is highly surprising that, in the site plan prepared by the IO, the place where the bus was standing is not shown," the order read.

6. The court also noted that statements of doctors Lavpreet, Gurvinder Singh, Nakshatra Singh, and Raman Kashyap were recorded after the post mortem. Doctors denied any firearm injures and said injuries found on body of deceased persons could be caused by hitting from the vehicle.

7. The HC concluded that after the notice was issued to the applicant, he appeared before the Investigation Officer. The chargesheet in the case had also been filed. In such circumstances, the court is of view that the applicant is entitled to be released on bail, the order said.