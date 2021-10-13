Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Another Accused Ankit Das Surrenders Before UP SIT

In a major update to the Lakhimpur Violence case, another accused identified as Ankit Das has surrendered himself before the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT). It is pertinent to mention here that Das had earlier decided to surrender before the court, however, due to the presence of heavy police deployment, he turned himself to the SIT. He is said to be one among those who were in the vehicle that rammed on the protesters in Lakhimpur. According to the ground reports accessed by the Republic Media Network, Das owns the Fortuner car which is one of the three cars in question. Additionally, the driver of the car was also earlier detained and arrested.

Ankit Das is purported to be a close friend of prime accused Ashish Mishra. He is also the nephew of late Congress MP Akhilesh Das. In the viral video, a man is heard telling the police that he travelled with Das in a Toyota Fortuner which is reportedly registered on the name of the latter.

Lakhimpur violence case: Latest update in the investigation

Ankit Das's driver was the fourth person who had got arrested in the case while before him Luv Kush, Ashish Pandey and Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra were arrested in the matter. Ashish Mishra was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh SIT after 10 hours of questioning. DIG Upendra Agarwal, who is heading the 9-member SIT had accused him of 'not cooperating' during his interrogation. The cops had quizzed Ashish Mishra on his location when the violence broke out and whether he had any evidence to prove that he was not at the spot when his vehicle mowed down farmers.

Lakhimpur violence investigation

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. Immediately after the horrific incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them. As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on October 4, Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons were booked under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A and 338.

Image: Republic World