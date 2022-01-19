Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: HC Reserves Order On Bail Plea Of Union MoS' Son Ashish Mishra

The fate of Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra hangs in balance as the Allahabad High Court reserved its order on his bail petition in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. This comes as the single-judge bench of Rajeev Singh concluded hearing arguments from both sides via video-conferencing on Tuesday. During the hearing, Ashish Mishra's counsel GD Chaturvedi argued that his client was neither driving the car that mowed down the farmers nor did he incite the driver to do the same.

Opposing this plea, Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General VK Shahi highlighted that the accused was in the car that crushed the farmers under its wheels. Earlier, Ashish Mishra's woes compounded after he was named the main accused in the chargesheet filed by the UP SIT. While Union Minister Ajay Mishra was not named as an accused in the chargesheet, his relative Virendra Shukla was charged under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code for causing the disappearance of evidence.

The Lakhimpur Kheri case

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3, 2021, leading to the death of wight persons including four farmers. On 17 November, the Supreme Court-appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. The apex court observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation. It also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers-- SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel.

The Opposition stepped up its attack on BJP after the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a planned conspiracy. On December 14, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338. Ashish Mishra along with 12 others have been arrested in connection with this case and remanded to judicial custody.