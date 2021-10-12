Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: MoS Teni's Son Ashish Mishra Brought To Reserve Police Lines

In a recent update to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra was brought to Reserve Police Lines as he has been remanded to three-day police custody starting from today, October 12 to October 15. He has been sent to custody provided some conditions are considered like he wouldn't be harassed and his lawyer would remain present during interrogation.

According to Samyukta Kisan Morcha's statement, Ashish had arrived with three vehicles while farmers were getting ready to disperse from their protest site at the helipad and drew down farmers and at the end also attacked Tajinder Singh Virk, SKM leader, directly, by attempting to run a vehicle over him.

Earlier on October 11, security was tightened at the Sessions Court in Lakhimpur Kheri where Ashish Mishra who is one of the accused in the case was produced by the police. And October 9, the Uttar Pradesh police had tightened the security arrangements outside Union MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's residence.

Ashish Mishra arrested

On October 9, Ashish Misra was arrested by UP SIT in connection to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in where four farmers, two BJP workers, a driver, and a journalist were killed. DIG Upendra Agarwal, Saharanpur, had said, "Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, was arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions. He will be produced before the court". Hours after his arrest, he was sent to judicial custody and was placed under quarantine in district jail.

A senior official informed, "Initially, inmates are kept in isolation, away from the main barrack. Jail food is being given to him. The quarantine period is of 14 days and his (medical) tests will be done".

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present, one of the farmers was allegedly shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, and two farmers were killed after his car reportedly ran over them.

(With ANI input)

(Image: @ANINEWSUP/TWITTER)