Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: PIL Seeks FIR Against Ajay Mishra; Says 'he Threatened Farmers'

In more trouble for Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking the registration of an FIR against him in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Farmers Tej Bahadur and Vijay Yadav, who are the petitioners, called for Mishra to be booked under Section 149 of the IPC. Claiming that the BJP MP sent his son Ashish to execute the plan of killing farmers, they contended that the former should be prosecuted for the same offence under which the 13 accused persons are currently in judicial custody. To buttress their point, they accused the Union MoS Home of threatening the farmers a few days before the incident.

They quoted Ajay Mishra as saying, "You are also a farmer. Why didn't the movement (against the farm laws) spread here? These are 10-15 people. If I got down from the car, they would not have got a way to escape. 10-15 people working behind the back make noise here. In this way, if the agricultural laws were bad, then the movement should have spread throughout the country. Why didn't it spread? I want to tell such people get better. Otherwise, we will correct you."

Earlier, sources told Republic TV that the BJP high command reprimanded Mishra for misbehaving with journalists. This development came after a video regarding the same went viral in which he lost his cool after being asked about the additional charges being slapped on his son. As per sources, he has been warned not to behave in a similar fashion in the future.

UP SIT nails conspiracy in Lakhimpur Kheri case

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on 3 October leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. On 17 November, the Supreme Court appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. The apex court observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation. It also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers- SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel.

The opposition stepped up its attack on BJP after the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a planned conspiracy. On December 14, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338. Ajay Mishra's Ashish Mishra along with 12 others has been arrested in connection with this case and remanded to judicial custody.