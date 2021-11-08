Lakhimpur Massacre: SC Pulls Up Yogi Govt's SIT; Suggests Non-UP HC Judge To Oversee Probe

Upset with Uttar Pradesh govt's probe into the Lakhimpur massacre, the CJI NV Ramana-led Supreme Court bench on Monday suggested that a High court judge from any HC apart from Allahabad HC must oversee the probe. While hearing two petitions on the case, the SC bench pulled up the state government for protecting one particular suspect. Union Minister MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was arrested for allegedly mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur.

SC pulls up Yogi govt on Lakhimpur

The CJI noted that the UP govt's status report had no call records of the other accused apart from Ashish Mishra. Justice Surya Kant noted, "Prima facie it appears that one particular accused is seeking to be given benefit by overlapping two FIRs. In one FIR entire evidence is being secured or procured to protect a particular suspect". Reviewing the three sets of FIRs - one on the murder of farmers, one on the death of journalist and one on murder of political workers, the court noted that the SIT was not able to maintain a distance in the two cases. The pleas are being heard by an SC bench comprising of CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli, Surya Kant.

In the previous hearing, the SC bench demanded the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to expedite the analysis of digital evidence in this whole case. The SC had also pulled up the UP govt stating, "We feel that you are dragging your feet, please dispel that impression. Why only four statements were recorded if 44 witnesses were there?".

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 3 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. A scribe was also killed in the clash.

Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries and section 144 was imposed throughout the district. With Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son - Ashish Misra refuting the farmers' claims, UP govt announced it will give Rs 45 lakhs to the 4 farmers' families and Rs 10 lakhs will be given to those injured. The deceaseds' kin will also get a govt job and probe headed by a retired High Court judge will be done. Ten arrests have been made in the case including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, his friend Ankit Das and his driver Shekhar Bharti.