'Minor Girls Raped, Strangulated, Hung From Tree': Lakhimpur SP Shares Horrific Details

In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, two minor Dalit girls were found hanging outside a village in Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday after being allegedly gang-raped. Republic TV exclusively spoke to SP Lakhimpur Kheri Sanjeev Suman who shared the shocking details of the gruesome incident stating that both the deceased girls were "lured, raped in the field, strangulated and later hung from the tree". He further said all the six accused have been arrested and more details will be provided after the postmortem is done.

'Minors raped, strangulated and Hunged': Lakhimpur Kheri SP

"Our current investigation is in the initial stage. Initially when the incident occurred all the senior officers reached the spot. We talked to the family of the deceased girls and villagers and did everything that was necessary for our investigation purpose. In the FIR, a total of four accused were named one was Chotu who belonged to the same village and three others were unknown. We apprehended Chotu and later other three accused Junaid, Sohail, and Hafizur Rehman were also arrested after which they narrated the entire incident".

"These guys lured the girls to the nearby sugarcane field and raped her, when she insisted to get married, they strangulated the girls. After this, the accused called two more boys, and then all of them jointly hunged the bodies of the minor girls. All the six accused Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin & Arif. More details will be revealed after the postmortem report which is being conducted by a panel of three doctors-- Dr O Ahmed, Dr Rajendra Kumar, and Dr Abhishek Sahu under the videography. The family members are also present in the postmortem house so that the transparency is ensured and parents are satisfied.," said Lakhimpur SP.

SP Suman also said, "The Law and order situation is under control and we have assured the family that the police will work swiftly. As soon as we got to know about the incident we instantly took action, registered the FIR late at night, and till now all the accused who we think were involved in this are in our custody".

Deceased Minor Girls Were Known To Accused

Earlier in the day, SP Lakhimpur Kheri addressed a press conference and made a massive revelation stating that both the deceased girls were acquainted with one of the accused (Chotu) and he introduced them to the other accused. All six accused have been booked under section 302 (Whoever commits murder), 376 (Where a woman is raped by one or more in a group of persons acting in furtherance of their common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill (POCSO) act.

"All boys other than Chotu hailed from Lalpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri. Chotu who was the neighbour of the deceased girls and had introduced the two girls to these boys. Both the girls were acquainted with Chhotu, who manipulated them into going to the fields. He then introduced them to his friends, who raped and murdered them," he said.

Murder of Dalit girls triggers unrest in Lakhimpur

After two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Lakhimpur, the deceased mother said that they were forcibly taken away by men on motorcycles. The family has alleged that the girls, aged 17 and 15 years were raped, murdered, and hung from the tree. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and a large police force has been deployed in the area.

"The girls were found hanging by their own dupattas. There were no apparent injuries on the body," said Laxmi Singh, Inspector General of Police, Lucknow Range.

Meanwhile, the villagers held a massive demonstration at Nighasan Cross in protest of the killings and blocked the roads, demanding immediate action against the accused. Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman and Assistant Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh talked to the irate villagers in a bid to console them, while a heavy police force was deployed in the village to ensure law and order.

The incident brings back horrifying memories of the Hathras case, where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped allegedly by four upper-caste men on September 14. Having suffered brutal injuries, the woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30 and the family members had alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. The police, however, said the cremation was carried out "according to the wishes of the family".

