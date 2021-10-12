Lakhimpur Violence: Ashish Mishra's Friend Ankit Das Decides To Surrender Before Court

In a big development in connection with the Lakhimpur violence case, Ashish Mishra's purported friend Ankit Das has decided to surrender before the court. The nephew of late Congress MP Akhilesh Das was allegedly in one of the three cars which mowed down 4 farmers in Lakhimpur. In the viral video, a man is heard telling the police that he travelled with Das in a Toyota Fortuner which is reportedly registered on the name of the latter.

Meanwhile, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has asked for a report from the concerned police station. Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Das' driver Shekhar Bharti who was driving the SUV at the time of the incident. While Ashish Mishra was initially remanded to judicial custody after being placed under arrest on October 9, he was sent to police custody till October 15.

Lakhimpur violence case | Ankit Das, who is reportedly Ashish Mishra's friend, files surrender application in the CJM court; court to ask for a report from the concerned police station. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 12, 2021

Lakhimpur violence probe

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. Immediately after the horrific incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them. As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on October 4, Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons were booked under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A and 338.

Apart from an SIT, the state government constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per a notification issued on October 6, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months. Moreover, the UP police formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case.

The appearance of the Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son before the police on October 9 came in the wake of the Supreme Court pulling up the state government for not arresting him. Dissatisfied with the investigation so far, the CJI observed, "What is the message that we are sending? In normal circumstances, if 302 case (murder case) is registered what will police do? Go and arrest the accused"! Directing Queen's Counsel Harish Salve to suggest an alternative agency that can conduct the probe, the SC adjourned the matter to October 20.