Lakhimpur Violence: MoS Ajay Mishra To Reach Delhi To Meet BJP Top Brass

Amid calls from the Opposition demanding his resignation over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra has left to New Delhi to meet the BJP High Command on Wednesday. Ajay Mishra, whose son, Ashish, has been arrested and labelled as the 'main accused' in the case, is expected to leave for Delhi at 5 pm.

So far, the BJP has rejected the Opposition's demand for the Union Minister's resignation and has also ruled out a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri issue in the parliament as the matter is 'sub-judice'. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that demands for Mishra's resignation were 'unfounded'.

"The probe is on under Supreme Court's directions. Such comments (of opposition) are unfounded," Union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal told reporters. He added, "Parliamentary rules dictate that a sub-judice matter is not discussed (in Parliament)."

SIT report creates uproar in Lok Sabha

With the Centre repealing the three Farm Laws and accepting the demands of the protesting farmers, there is now a rising chorus for Mishra's ouster, which is also one of the unresolved demands raised by the farmer unions. Lok Sabha proceedings have also been disrupted after the Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed the October 3 incident a "pre-planned conspiracy". The report also states that the driver of the SUV (allegedly Ashish Mishra) drove the vehicle with an "intent to commit murder" and it was "not death by negligence".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday gave a notice for a discussion of the SIT report in the parliament saying, "It is a conspiracy. We want the minister to resign but PM (Narendra Modi) is not ready. The way the government was forced to take back farm laws, it will be forced to sack the minister."

Meanwhile, a tape of the Minister verbally attacking journalists has also surfaced in the controversy. In the video accessed by Republic TV, Ajay Mishra can be seen losing his cool with the media personnel. When a reporter asked Mishra about the findings of the SIT probe in the case he said, "Do not ask stupid questions. Are you mad? You (expletive) media people have framed an innocent man. But you have no shame. You are disgusting people. Shut down your mic. You will not show anything else, on how the production of Oxygen has been increased in the area."

What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the three farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue that Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 3 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. A reporter was also killed in the clash.

As per an FIR lodged by the UP police on October 4, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons were booked. Furthermore, the UP police formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case.

