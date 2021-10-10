Lakhimpur Violence: MoS Home's Son Ashish Mishra Sent To Judicial Remand Till Oct 11

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh SIT in the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence incident has been sent to judicial remand till October 11. After his arrest by the 9-member UP SIT on Saturday night, Mishra was produced before the Judicial Magistrate where the police requested for his 3-day custody. According to his lawyer Avdesh Kumar, the court will hear his matter on October 11, Monday and will decide on whether he needs to be remanded to police custody.

"He (Ashish Mishra) will be in judicial custody for the time being. He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate and the police had demanded three-day custody, to which we objected. The matter will be heard on October 11 and it will be decided whether Mishra will be sent to police custody," ANI quoted Avdesh Kumar Singh as saying.

UP Police arrests Ashish Mishra

Mishra was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh SIT on Saturday over his alleged role in the Lakhimpur violence in which eight people including four farmers died. DIG Upendra Agarwal, who is heading the 9-member SIT had accused him of 'not cooperating' during his interrogation. The cops had quizzed Ashish Mishra on his location when the violence broke out and whether he had any evidence to prove that he was not at the spot when his vehicle mowed down farmers.

"Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions. He will be produced before the cour," DIG Upendra Agarwal, Saharanpur, said.

Notably, Ashish Mishra had appeared before the Special Investigation Team, a day after he skipped their summons. He was grilled for over 12 hours before the UP Police decided to arrest him. Mishra along with 15-20 unidentified accused have been booked under sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A, and 338 of the IPC.

Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri ensued when farmers began protesting against the Farm Laws outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend on October 3. Claiming that Ashish Mishra killed 4 farmers by allegedly shooting them and running over them with his car, farmers resorted to stone-pelting and killed 4 BJP workers with lathis and swords.