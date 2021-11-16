Lakhimpur Violence: No Bail For Ashish Mishra; Police Cites 60 Witnesses & Forensic Report

In a key development on Monday, a court in Uttar Pradesh rejected the bail petitions of Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, Ashish Pandey and Luvkush Rana in connection with the Lakhimpur violence. Government counsel Arvind Tripathi told PTI that District and Sessions Judge Mukesh Mishra turned down their pleas after the prosecution presented the case diary, ballistic reports of 4 firearms and statements of 60 eyewitnesses to establish their involvement in the crime. The Forensic Science Laboratory report had already confirmed that three weapons were used for firing during the Lakhimpur violence.

Sources told the rifle of Ashish Mishra, Ankit Das's pistol and Latif's gunman were seized and sent for ballistic examination. While Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9, late Congress MP Akhilesh Das' nephew Ankit and his gunman Latif were taken into custody 5 days later. A day earlier, the Yogi Adityanath-led government agreed to the appointment of a retired non-Allahabad HC judge to monitor the probe. The Supreme Court bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will now take up the matter on Wednesday.

Lakhimpur violence probe

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. Immediately after the horrific incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them. As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on October 4, Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons were booked under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A and 338.

Apart from an SIT, the state government constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per a notification issued on October 6, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months. Moreover, the UP police formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case.

On October 13, a Congress delegation led by former party president Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind in connection with the Lakhimpur violence. Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, ex-Defence Minister AK Antony, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Wayanad MP demanded Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's resignation and an independent probe by two sitting Supreme Court judges. Gandhi made it clear that these are the demands of not just the bereaved families but also all the farmers protesting across India.