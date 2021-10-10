The Uttar Pradesh SIT will seek the police custody of Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur violence case. As per sources, the police are expected to move an application before the local court tomorrow to seek his remand. The Crime Branch has alleged that Mishra was 'uncooperative' and seemed to 'evade questions' put forth by the SIT. Ashish Mishra was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh SIT in the Lakhimpur violence incident on Saturday night. Currently, he is in judicial custody till October 11.

"Ashish Mishra was interrogated on 9.10.2021 in connection with the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident by the Crime Branch. During the interrogation it was found that his answers are not satisfactory, he is not cooperating and he is trying to evade the questions. Due to this, the UP Police would like to question him in custody and has arrested him on Saturday night. Necessary procedures are being followed. UP Police will submit an application before the court seeking his custody," an official release read.

As per sources, the police will request his 3-day custody on Monday. Mishra will be in judicial custody for the time being. ANI quoted Mishra's lawyer Avdesh Kumar Singh as saying, "He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate and the police had demanded three-day custody, to which we objected. The matter will be heard on October 11 and it will be decided whether Mishra will be sent to police custody."

What Ashish Mishra has claimed

After being confronted by Republic TV, Ashish Mishra had broken his silence on the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence and had claimed that he was not present at the site of the incident. His statement came after a video of the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence was shared by opposition parties including Congress and AAP on social media. The 29-second video shows a car traveling at high speed mowing down farmers who were protesting in the area. Moreover, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra. He along with 15-20 unidentified accused have been booked under sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302 (murder), 304A, and 338 of the IPC.