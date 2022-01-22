Lakhimpur Violence: UP SIT File 2nd Chargesheet; Names 4 Farmers In BJP Workers' Lynching

As outrage grows against Union MoS Ajay Mishra, Uttar Pradesh police filed the second chargesheet in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on Friday. In the 1300-page chargesheet four farmers - Gurwinder, Vichtra Singh, Kamajit & Gurpreet Singh who have been arrested have been named as accused for mob lynching three BJP workers. Sources state that charges of murder, rioting have been levied against some of the accused. Mishra's son - Ashish mowed down four farmers in Lakhimpur, leading to violence. In retaliation, three BJP workers, one scribe were lynched to death by farmers.

Lakhimpur violence: 2nd chargesheet filed

Three other farmers who were also arrested in the case - Avtar Singh, Ranjit, & Sonu were found innocent and have been released from jail. Four farmers - Vichitra Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Avtar Singh, and Ranjit Singh were initially arrested for lynching BJP workers, based on the complaint of BJP worker Sumit Jaiswal. Later three more were arrested, while Jaiswal himself was arrested for mowing down four farmers. 13 people have been arrested in the case pertaining farmers' deaths and four in the BJP workers' deaths.

Three farmers who have found innocent in the Lakhimpur Kheri case have been released from jail yesterday pic.twitter.com/xpfdMi0yV3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2022

Previously, UP police's SIT had filed a 5000-page chargesheet naming Ashish Mishra as the main accused. Apart from him, his relative Virendra Shukla, Sumit Jaiswal have been named in the chargesheet. They have been booked under Section 201 of IPC for a conspiracy to destroy evidence, apart from charges of murder. The SIT stated that the driver of the SUV (allegedly Ashish Mishra) drove the vehicle with an "intent to commit murder" and it was "not death by negligence"

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 3 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. A scribe was also killed in the clash.

With Union MoS Ajay Mishra maintaining that his son was innocent, refuting the farmers' claims, calls for his ouster have been rising among Opposition leaders. While BJP top brass has pulled up Mishra and excluded him from top events attended by PM Modi, he still retains his cabinet post. His son - Ajay Mishra remains in jail as courts have refused to grant him bail. Farmers have sought the Union MoS' ouster and arrest, as one of their conditions for withdrawing protests from Delhi's borders.