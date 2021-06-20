Lakshadweep Admin Proposes Jurisdiction Change From Kerala HC To Karnataka HC Amid Row

Amid the row over Praful Patel Khoda's policy decisions, the Lakshadweep administration has now proposed to shift its legal jurisdiction from the Kerala High Court to the Karnataka HC. The move comes amid widespread protests from the island's citizens and the mainland over several decisions taken by Lakshadweep Administrator such as altering the COVID SOPs, a ban on the beef industry and so on. As per PTI, the reason for the decision of the Lakshadweep Administration to shift the jurisdiction remains unknown.

Lakshadweep admin proposes jurisdiction change from Kerala HC to Karnataka HC

As many as 23 applications, including 11 writ petitions, have been filed against the administrator of Lakshadweep and also against the alleged high-handedness of either the police or the local government of the islands. Efforts to seek comments from the advisor of the administrator, A Anbarasu, and Collector of Lakshadweep S Asker Ali did not fructify, PTI said. Mails to their official e-mails and WhatsApp messages did not elicit any response to a question asking the rationale behind mooting of the proposal for shifting of legal jurisdiction, PTI added.

The jurisdiction of a high court can be shifted only through an act of Parliament, according to the law.

"Parliament may by law constitute a high court for a Union Territory or declare any court in any such territory to be a high court for all or any of the purposes of this Constitution," according to Article 241 of the Constitution.

On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court had dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by KPCC secretary Noushad Ali challenging the regulatory measures initiated by Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Dismissing the PIL against the Laskadweep Administrator's reforms, a bench led by Justice Bharathi and Justice Purushothaman had noted that the Lakshadweep Administrative reform proposal was in the draft stage. Terming the writ petition filed by Noushad Ali as premature, the Kerala HC had dismissed the PIL while also rejecting a petition seeking to alter the SOPs for COVID in Lakshadweep, noting that it has passed a judgment earlier in the same matter and that the renewed challenge was misconceived and unavailable.

What are Praful Khoda Patel's 'objectionable' decisions?