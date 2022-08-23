Lakshadweep BJP Leader Booked For Insulting National Flag, Holds It Upside Down

In a recent development from Lakshadweep, a BJP leader has been booked for insulting the National Flag. BJP general secretary Mohammed Kasim HK shared a picture of him holding the national flag upside down along with his wife on social media.

Following this, Kavaratti police in Lakshadweep on Tuesday registered a case against the BJP general secretary Mohammed Kasim HK for allegedly insulting the National Flag. Police in a statement said that the BJP leader Kasim is accused of sharing pictures of holding the national flag upside down along with his wife on social media. Earlier, Police sent a notice to him asking him to appear before it. The notice by Kavaratti police read,

“In exercise of the power conferred under section subsection (1) of section 41-A of CrPC, I hereby inform you that you are an accused suspect in a crime which has been registered at Kavaratti Police Station U/s 2 of The Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act 1971 on August 14 and that you are hereby directed to appear at Police Station Kavaratti, Lakshadweep on August 25 at 10:30 AM for interrogation into the case. Please note that non-compliance and refusal of this order is punishable U/s 174 IPC.