Last Updated:

Lakshadweep BJP Leader Booked For Insulting National Flag, Holds It Upside Down

Lakshadweep BJP leader Mohammed Kasim HK has been booked by the Kavaratti police for holding the National flag upside down and sharing it on social media.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: ANI


In a recent development from Lakshadweep, a BJP leader has been booked for insulting the National Flag. BJP general secretary Mohammed Kasim HK shared a picture of him holding the national flag upside down along with his wife on social media.

Following this, Kavaratti police in Lakshadweep on Tuesday registered a case against the BJP general secretary Mohammed Kasim HK for allegedly insulting the National Flag. Police in a statement said that the BJP leader Kasim is accused of sharing pictures of holding the national flag upside down along with his wife on social media. Earlier, Police sent a notice to him asking him to appear before it. The notice by Kavaratti police read,

“In exercise of the power conferred under section subsection (1) of section 41-A of CrPC, I hereby inform you that you are an accused suspect in a crime which has been registered at Kavaratti Police Station U/s 2 of The Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act 1971 on August 14 and that you are hereby directed to appear at Police Station Kavaratti, Lakshadweep on August 25 at 10:30 AM for interrogation into the case. Please note that non-compliance and refusal of this order is punishable U/s 174 IPC.

READ | West Bengal cattle smuggling case: 16 rice mills linked to TMC neta's kin under CBI lens
READ | NCM urges EAM to take up forced religious conversion of Sikh woman in Pakistan
READ | CBI action against me a political vendetta: Lakshadweep MP on FIR in Tuna export scam
READ | SC order: Lakshadweep administration to continue meat products in school mid-day meal menu
First Published:
COMMENT