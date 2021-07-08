Lakshmi Puri Defamation Case: Raian Karanjawala Says 'Saket Gokhale Facing Consequences'

After the Delhi High Court reserved its order in the defamatory case filed by former Indian Assistant Secretary-General at the UN, Lakshmi Puri against RTI activist Saket Gokhale, Managing Partner of Karanjawala & Company Raian Karanjawala in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Friday stated that the defendant had been warned about the consequences. However, when Gokhale refused to budge, the present defamation suit was filed, Karanjawala informed.

Saket Gokhale refused to take down the tweets

Throwing light on the proceedings of the case that took place earlier in the day, Raian Karanjawala pointed out that the matter came up before Justice Harishankar, who heard the matter 'patiently' and in 'great depth'. "Appearing for Puri was Malinder Singh, former Additional Solicitor General of the Union of India and Senior Advocate, briefed by a team of Karanjawala & Company while Gokhale was represented by Advocate Naved," he said.

He further added, "Gokhale and his counsel were asked whether they would wish to withdraw the tweets, but they declined and so the matter was then heard fully."

Talking about the case, Karanjawala opined that as a citizen of the country, Gokhale sure does have the right to monitor the assets, and if something feels fishy, he has the right to investigate. "This flat in question has been purchased in 2006. My client's husband has faced two Rajya sabha elections, and his assets have all been in the public domain. You can always verify with us and say, look, I see you have purchased this particular asset. I feel this contradicts your source of income, so how did you purchase it? "he said.

"He would have explained it and the matter would have been over. You just chose to fire a tweet, perhaps the timing was political because things were happening. There was a rumor of the cabinet reshuffle. I don't know and I am not attributing motives to him but it's something like that, and now he faces the consequences," he added.

Stricter laws for defamation

Reminiscing the old times, Karanjawala pointed out that defamation meant making a statement in a group of five people, most of who perhaps did not hear, and even if they did, they forgot about it later on. Another type of defamation in old times, he pointed out, was submitting a press release, which again was monitored by the press, and only on finding it suitable, was published. "When you are on social media, every individual is a television channel. There is no filtering system, deciding what he should or should not say. this is the problem," he said talking about the present times and underlined the need for stricter defamatory laws.

The defamatory case

In a series of tweets in June 2021, Congress supporter Saket Gokhale had alleged that Lakshmi Puri bought a house worth $2.5 million in Switzerland, for which the couple did not have enough legitimate sources of income. He further claimed that Lakshmi and Hardeep Singh Puri took a loan of CHF 1.6 million for the house, and as 20% of the loan amount had to be covered by the borrower, the wife had to show an income of CHF 3,00,000, which, according to Gokhale, was not possible as she was drawing Rs 8.4 lakh with Rs 1.4 lakh grade pay as an IFS officer, which as per his lousy calculations summed to Rs 10-12 lakh per year. He had also claimed that a down payment of CHF 5,40,000 (Rs. 4.3 crores) must have been made, which according to him, is not possible with the known incomes of the Puris.

This had not gone unnoticed by Puri, and she had taken to her official Twitter handle to issue a clarification. She had stated, “Get your facts right, Saket Gokhale & there is no ‘mystery’. I was an International Civil Servant from 2002 to Feb ‘18. Drew a tax-free UN salary of over US $200,000 annually when I bought the apartment in Geneva.” She further added, “All facts declared to concerned authorities. Prepare to be sued.”

