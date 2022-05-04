Lalitpur Rape Shocker: 3 Arrested So Far, Matter To Be Taken Up By Fast-track Court

In the aftermath of the Lalitpur shocker, a total of three arrests have been made and the accused police officer has been suspended, UP ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar informed on Wednesday. A team has been set up for probing the case, 6 people have been booked and efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused, he revealed.

"No one will be spared, even if he is a police official. Action has been taken against the inspector immediately. The inspector has been suspended. A case has been registered against 6 people including the inspector. The entire police station has been put on line by the ADG zone," said the UP ADG.

He added, "A total of 3 people have been arrested so far. Women are also included in this. A team has been set up to probe the matter. Continuous efforts are being made to arrest them. The investigation of the case is continuing."

'Strict action will be taken': UP Dy CM

Speaking to Republic TV, UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak revealed that the entire incident is being investigated at a high level, and would be taken to the fast-track court to ensure speedy justice. "We are going to take this matter on fast track court. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. Even if he is guilty in any disguise (police officer), action will be taken against him. We will give justice to our daughter," he said.

Meanwhile, ADG Kanpur Zone has also expedited action in the matter. The investigation has been handed over to DIG Jhansi Jogendra Kumar and legal action has been ordered against the guilty police personnel. The DIG Jhansi has been asked to investigate the entire matter and submit the report within 24 hours.

Lalitpur shocker

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. A case has been registered against six people, including a station house officer (SHO) for the crime. The matter has been registered under Pali police station, where the minor was lured by four youth and was taken to Bhopal on April 22 and allegedly raped. The teenager managed to escape and reached her home. However, when she went to the police to file a complaint, the station in-charge allegedly raped the teenager again before handing her over to the Childline Welfare committee, the police said.

The Lalitpur Superintendent of police has filed a case of gang rape against six people including SHO Tilakdhari Saroj. Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Pathak assured that the SHO has been suspended and a team has been constituted for the arrest of all the accused.